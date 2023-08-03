On Unscripted, French artist Florent Manelli joins Nina Nannar.

With pride events taking place up and down the UK this month, Nina speaks to Florent Manelli who has just launched a new exhibition of LGBTQI+ icons who, he says, changed the world.

The pair discuss Florent's experience of coming out in his twenties and discuss how pride is marked in the UK compared to France.

