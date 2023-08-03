Authorities in Iran have extended a national shutdown after warnings over an increase in the cases of heat exhaustion due to rising temperatures.

The Iranian health ministry initially declared a national holiday and closed all government offices, banks and schools on Wednesday and Thursday.

But, even with the closures, the number of people needing medical attention for heat-related illnesses continues to climb - leading the closures to be extended until Saturday.

In recent days, cities and towns in Iran saw temperatures around 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). The capital, Tehran, experienced 38 C (100.4 F) on Tuesday.

The metrological office predicted Tehran would see temperatures of 39 C (102.2 F) over the next three days.

Ahvaz, the capital of an oil-rich province in the country's southwest, experienced 50 C (122 F) on Tuesday.

In 2022, Iran registered its hottest temperature at 53 C (127.4 F) in Ahvaz.

Earth’s hottest day in modern history was likely July 4, when the average global temperature reached 17.18 degrees Celsius (62.9 degrees Fahrenheit).

It was mainly blamed on climate change and emerging El Nino pattern.

The highest registered air temperature on Earth is 56.7 C (134 F), recorded July 10, 1913, in Death Valley in the United States.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.