At least 13 people have been injured in South Korea after a man rammed a car onto a footpath before getting out of the car and stabbing pedestrians.

The incident occurred near a subway station in the city of Seongnam.

Yoon Sung-hyun, an official from the southern Gyeonggi provincial police department, said at least nine people were stabbed and four others were injured by the vehicle.Police did not confirm whether any were in serious condition.

An unidentified suspect was arrested at the scene and is now being questioned by police.

The National Police Agency said it would hold an online meeting later on Thursday with regional police chiefs to discuss ways to deal with stabbings and other attacks against random targets. Last month, a knife-wielding man stabbed at least four pedestrians on a street in the capital, Seoul, killing one person, police said.

