Woman punched way out of alleged kidnapper's homemade prison

A woman locked in a cell made of breeze blocks punched her way out before taking her alleged kidnapper's car and gun to escape.

The FBI charged Negasi Zuberi, 29, who they say posed as an undercover officer to lure his victim back to his home, before sexually assaulting her and locking her in a makeshift cell.

It is suspected Zuberi has committed sexual assaults in at least four more states and the FBI says this woman's escape saved several more victims suffering the same "nightmare".

On July 15, Zuberi attempted to engage with a woman in a known area of Seattle where prostitutes work, according to a criminal complaint.

Afterwards he pretended to be a police officer, the complaint adds, and kidnapped the woman at gun point.

The prison cell where Zuberi allegedly held his victim. Credit: AP

He cuffed her hands and legs, then drove her 100 miles back to is home in Klamath Falls, southern Oregon, stopping the seven-hour journey to sexually assault her, the complaint says.

Once they were at his home, he put her in the makeshift concrete cell, with a door made of metal bars and said he was leaving to do paperwork.

The woman “briefly slept and awoke to the realisation that she would likely die if she did not attempt to escape,” the complaint adds.

She broke some of the door's welded joints, creating a small opening that she climbed through, Klamath Falls Police Captain Rob Reynolds said at a news conference.

“She repeatedly punched the door with her own hands,” Reynolds said. “She had several lacerations along her knuckles.”

The victim opened Zuberi's vehicle, which was in the garage, grabbed his gun and fled, leaving blood on a wooden fence she climbed over to escape, the complaint says.

Negasi Zuberi Credit: AP

She flagged down a passing driver, who called the police.

Two Nevada State Patrol officers tracked Zuberi down at a Walmart car park in Reno the next day, July 16, the complaint says.

He was in his car holding one of his children in the front seat while talking to his wife, who was standing outside the vehicle.

He initially refused to get out of the car when the officers asked and instead cut himself with a sharp object and tried to destroy his phone, according to the complaint.

Zuberi eventually surrendered, and the child wasn't harmed.

Investigators interviewed Zuberi's wife and neighbors, but declined to say if they had been aware of the abduction.

Stephanie Shark, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Portland field office, at a press conference on the kidnapping case. Credit: AP

A search of Zuberi's home and garage turned up the Seattle woman’s purse and handwritten notes, according to investigators.

One of them was labeled “Operation Take Over” and included a bullet list with entries that read, “leave phone at home” and “make sure they don’t have a bunch of ppl (sic) in their life. You don’t want any type of investigation.”

Another handwritten document appeared to include a rough sketch for an underground structure using concrete blocks, foam insulation and waterproof concrete.

The FBI said Zuberi may have used other methods of gaining control of women, including drugging their drinks.

The agency said it was setting up a website asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim to come forward.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.