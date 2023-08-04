Andrew Tate released from house arrest in Romania after winning appeal

Andrew Tate has been freed from house arrest in Romania after winning an appeal pending his trial on rape and human trafficking charges.

The controversial influencer and his brother Tristan have been under house arrest since March.

They were charged in June but both deny the charges.

They are still banned from leaving Romania and must stay in Bucharest and the surrounding area where they live.

Andrew with his brother Tristan. Credit: AP

They must also report to the police when ordered to and must not contact the alleged victims or their families.

Tate, who has amassed nearly seven million followers on Twitter - now called X - and is known for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech online, was initially arrested in December.

Tate, his brother and two Romanian women have all been accused of forming a criminal group in 2021 "in order to commit the crime of human trafficking" in Romania, the United States and UK.

The women were allegedly controlled by "intimidation, constant surveillance" and claims they were in debt, prosecutors said.

Andrew Tate has repeatedly claimed that prosecutors have no evidence against him and that there is a political conspiracy designed to silence his views.

