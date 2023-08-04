Bob Odenkirk has remembered the “powerful screen presence” of his Better Call Saul co-star Mark Margolis, following his death at the age of 83.

Margolis played the wheelchair-bound Hector Salamanca, who originally appeared in Breaking Bad, as well as in the subsequent AMC spin-off.

US outlets reported that the actor died at a hospital in New York on Thursday, citing his son, Morgan Margolis.

In a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, the official accounts of both shows said Margolis had created “one of the most unforgettable characters in the history of television”.

Margolis (left) and Adam Horowitz at the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2012. Credit: AP

They wrote: “We join millions of fans in mourning the passing of the immensely talented Mark Margolis, who – with his eyes, a bell, and very few words – turned Hector Salamanca into one of the most unforgettable characters in the history of television. He will be missed.”

Responding to the Better Call Saul account post, Odenkirk wrote: “A powerful screen presence!

“Mark made me laugh in the van on the way to set with his jokes and comments and I only hope I have half his energy and focus when ‘Action’ was shouted.

“Thank you, Mark, and condolences to your family.”

Dean Norris, who appeared in both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul as DEA agent Hank Shrader wrote online: “So sad to hear Mark Margolis has died.

“A phenomenal actor. A funny guy. RIP. My thoughts are with his family.”

Margolis’ performance in Breaking Bad won him an Emmy nomination for outstanding guest actor in a drama series in 2012.

He got his start as a screen actor in the 1970s with small roles, and appeared in films including Scarface, Glory and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.

Margolis also appeared in several films by Darren Aronofsky, including Pi, Requiem For A Dream, The Wrestler and Black Swan.

