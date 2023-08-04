Eddie Izzard is once again seeking to become an MP, this time aiming to replace Green MP Caroline Lucas in Brighton.

The comedian wants to be Labour's candidate for Brighton Pavilion, hoping to win back the seat from the Green Party which has held it since 2010.

Ms Izzard, who has long campaigned for Labour, attempted to be selected as the party's candidate for Sheffield Central last year but came second in a vote of local members.

She announced her candidacy in a slick social media video, telling Twitter followers that her experience campaigning in more than 125 constituencies "has taught me to turn struggles into success".

Labour, which held the seat before Ms Lucas took over, will be feeling optimistic about its chances of taking Brighton Pavilion in next year's general election, given the highly-popular MP will not be standing.

Ms Izzard said Labour "needs a candidate that can inspire many thousands to become our friends and allies in the fight for a fairer, greener and cleaner planet".

She told the Brighton Argus newspaper: “I really want to be in politics. My heritage is down here and I will bring all the energy from everything I’ve done before.

“I want to promote the successes of Brighton so people in this country and around the world can know more and more about it."

The performer, who is also known as "Suzy", will become Labour's first transgender MP if she is selected and wins in an election.

She paid tribute to Brighton Pavilion's current representative, saying Ms Lucas "has been a great MP and has protested strongly for 13 years".

But, she said, "one MP can’t make a government. The Green Party is the party of protest, the Conservative Party is the party of chaos and Labour is the party of governance".

“We have a very good chance of being in government at the next election and if you want green policies in and if you want good governance, then vote me in.

Ms Lucas announced she was standing down as the Green Party's only MP in June, saying being a parliamentarian meant she had “struggled to spend the time I want”.

“I have therefore decided not to stand again as your MP at the next election,” she told constituents in a letter.

Former co-leader of the party, Sian Berry has been selected to replace Ms Lucas and will be Ms Izzard's biggest opponent if he is selected as a Labour candidate.

A timetable for Labour's selection process has not yet been set out.