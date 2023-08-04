Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Cari Davies sat down with Ian Wright to talk the future of women's football

Ian Wright has spoken about why better resources are vital for the future of women's football, as England prepare for their first World Cup knock-out match.

With his granddaughter already tipped to be a future star, the former England striker is calling for more funding to allow girls like her to reach their potential.

Wright is currently in Australia for the Women's World Cup where the Lionesses will play Nigeria on Monday.

Speaking to ITV News, the striker-turned-pundit said more needs to be done to ensure the hype surrounding the Women's Euros and World Cup isn't lost.

The 59-year-old is also campaigning for there to be more investment for the women's game - which he says is "crucial" for success.

"The lost generation of women, who may feel like it's gone for them... now there's an opportunity to come back and coach," Wright said.

"You want them to come give something back to the game which they may have felt have passed them by.

"When you look at the FA and the coaches that do qualify, only 5% of them are women."

Wright made headlines in the run-up to the 2022 European Championship final for his comments calling for a lasting legacy for the women's game.

The Three Lions legend also works with Barclays on a Community Football Fund to build new pitches, fund new kits and train more women's coaches.

The Lionesses face Nigeria on Tuesday. Credit: PA

"It needs investment, that's what the woman's game needs," he said.

"It needs long-term investment and that is the way it's going to continue to progress."

Part of this, Wright believes, is down to the funding for these teams.

It comes as the FA has parked their row over players bonuses until after the international tournament.

"Why do all of these girls, these women, have to fight so hard for their money?" Wirght said.

"Why is it women can't just go and play, get paid, and go about their business?"

For his granddaughter, nine-year-old Raffaella Wright-Phillips, the focus is on forging her own future football career.

Raffaella Wright-Phillips boasts a huge following of online fans with videos of her impressive footwork

The young star boasts a huge following of online fans with videos of her impressive footwork, posted to her parent-managed social media accounts.

In one video, which has gained 1.5 million views on Twitter, Raffaella is seen going through a number of drills with her coach, showing off an impressive first touch.

"She used to sleep with a football - we had an inkling that when she was younger that she would like to play football," Wright said.

"And that's what it's about. Football is for everyone," he added.

