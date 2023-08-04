One of the last photos of the late Queen up for award

One of the last public pictures of the late Queen is among the photographs up for an award to be decided by public vote.

People can choose from 20 pictures taken between January 1 and December 31 2022 for the Photo of the Year at the annual UK Picture Editors Guild Awards.

An image of the late Queen smiling beside a fire at Balmoral, before meeting the newly appointed prime minister Liz Truss, on September 6, is among the contenders.

The late Queen and Prince Louis on the balcony of Buckingham Palace Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Another picture of her on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June has caught the eye of judges, along with a few photographs of Prince Louis covering his ears during a flypast.

There are also images of the King carrying out his duties, footballer Lionel Messi holding the World Cup and the conflict in Ukraine.

Pictures of the country sweltering in 40C heat last summer and a photograph of a Just Stop Oil protester are among the other nominees.

A spokesman for the UK Picture Editors Guild Awards said: “Photographers working on behalf of the press risk their lives in war zones and bring us the news as it breaks.

The King attends to his boxes Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

“Their work fills the pages of the newspapers daily and so often their work goes unrecognised.”

Those who register to vote before September 3 will get the chance to win a two-night stay in a London hotel.

The awards will be held at the Honourable Artillery Company grounds in the City of London on October 16, and people can vote here: https://imago.ws/IMAGOPhotographoftheyear.