A Russian court has convicted imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny of extremism changes and sentenced him to 19 years in prison.

Mr Navalny is already serving a nine-year term on a variety of charges that he says were politically motivated.

The new charges against the politician relate to the activities of his anti-corruption foundation and statements by his top associates.

Navalny surrounded by journalists on a plane before a flight to Moscow from Berlin in 2021. Credit: AP

In 2021, Russian authorities outlawed the foundation and the vast network of Mr Navalny’s offices in Russian regions, calling them extremist organisations and exposing anyone involved to possible prosecution.

Mr Navalny’s allies say the charges retroactively criminalise all the foundation’s activities since its creation in 2011.

The 47-year-old is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe and has a history of exposing official corruption and organising major anti-Kremlin protests.

He was arrested in January 2021 upon returning to Moscow after recuperating in Germany from nerve agent poisoning.

He blamed that poisoning on the Kremlin, which has always denied involvement.

The authorities previously sentenced him to two and a half years in prison for parole violations and then to another nine years on charges of fraud and contempt of court.

It was not immediately clear if he will serve the new sentence concurrently with those.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...