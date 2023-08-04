Britain will be hit by the first named storm of the season this weekend.

Storm Antoni is expected to bring "unseasonably strong" winds, rain and travel disruption as it hits late Friday night to Saturday.

It is the first to be named by the Met Office this season, which runs from early September to late August.

Rain and wind warnings have been issued for Northern Ireland and parts of south-west Britain respectively.

Northern Ireland will see heavy rain from the early hours of Saturday morning, while parts of Wales and south-west and coastal southern England will experience heavy wind.

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington said the storm will bring “potentially disruptive” weather as it moves from west to east.

He added: “Northern Ireland is likely to see some of the highest rainfall totals, with 40-60mm falling in some spots, but 20-30mm more widely.

“Away from the warning area many will still see a very wet day, especially in north Wales and north England.”

The strongest winds are forecast to affect parts of south-west England and south-west Wales, with gusts reaching in excess of 60mph.

“In these areas, gusts inland could reach 50-55mph for a time.

"These windy conditions will likely coincide with high tides which will present an additional challenge for coastal areas."

Poor conditions on the roads are expected this weekend. Credit: PA

The RAC’s Rod Dennis warned that Saturday is expected to be the worst day on the roads of the summer so far.

“We expect Saturday to be the worst day on the roads of the summer so far, especially for anyone in the south-west of England – and that’s a lot of people as our research shows it’s the most popular part of the country for leisure trips by car this year,” he said.

“Conditions will be atrocious with a wholly unpleasant mix of very strong winds and locally intense rainfall. The best advice is to slow down significantly to stay safe and avoid exposed moorland and coastal routes until the storm passes.

“Drivers towing caravans and trailers need to be particularly careful in these conditions and those with boxes and bikes on the roof should double-check they’re secured properly.

“Drivers should also watch out for fallen trees and be prepared for the disruption they cause."

He added that the RAC estimates that around four million cars will be using the roads across the whole weekend.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.