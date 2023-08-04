Top comedians rushed to cheer up an actress as she admitted just one person attended her one-woman play at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Actor and writer Georgie Grier shared a photo of herself appearing to wipe away tears on X, formerly known as Twitter, adding: “There was one person in my audience today when I performed my one woman play, ‘Sunsets’ at #edfringe. It’s fine, isn’t it? It’s fine…?”

Well known comedians Dara O Briain and Jason Manford saw her post and immediately shared their experiences of tiny audiences and "imposter syndrome".

Comedian Dara O Briain Credit: PA

O Briain replied: “We’ve ALL done it. Soon, you’ll dine out on this anecdote.

“More than once I had to buy my audience a drink, as a thank you for being the only ones there.

“Best thing though, it’s all stage time, and the show will get better every single time, ready for the big crowds later!.”

Manford replied with a video message, in which he said: “It’s absolutely normal… for one person to rock up to your show, especially at the beginning of Edinburgh, and also for you to be a bit upset or annoyed or pissed off about it.

“That’s totally fine as well.

“I did Edinburgh in 2004-5 and I remember [the] first couple of shows, the first week I think, was just, it was such a slog and I was out in the rain and I was flyering and people weren’t coming.

“I got total impostor syndrome. How much is this costing me? What am I doing here?

“Look at all these amazing people. How embarrassing that…nobody’s turned up but, you know what, you’re on the path and it’s just the start, that’s all.”

He told Ms Grier that “tomorrow will be better and next week will be better… so just enjoy yourself, if you can”.

Among the other public figures to reply to Ms Grier was Member of the House of Lords Daniel Finkelstein.

Lord Finkelstein said: “I went to Norwich to give a speech and it took me four hours of travel. There were only two people there.

“One of them was the person who invited me. I asked the other person to join the cause I was there to support. He said he would, but it might interfere with the terms of his parole.”

Ms Grier thanked everyone who posted in support of her and her Edinburgh Fringe show, which is running from August, 2 and August, 27.

Her one-woman rom-com sees Ms Grier trying to achieve her own happily ever after, as she navigates heartbreak and family along the way.

Tune into the ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted