UK Scouts pull out of South Korea Jamboree camp amid heatwave

UK Scouts has pulled its groups from the World Scout Jamboree campsite in South Korea, after more than 100 were put in hospital due to a heatwave.

At least 108 people were treated for heat-related illnesses as the country swelters under one of its hottest summers in years.

In a statement released on Friday, UK Scouts said it will start moving people to hotel accommodation over the next two days.

Scouts struggling in the heat as temperatures soar at the World Scout Jamboree campsite in South Korea,

Play Brightcove video

A UK Scouts spokesperson said: " As we are the largest contingent, our hope is that this helps alleviate the pressure on the site overall.

"We know that may be a disappointment for some and we will continue the Jamboree experience in Seoul, working with Korean authorities on a programme of activities so our young people still get the most from their time in Korea.

Young people will travel home as originally planned from 13 August.

"While we have been on site at the Jamboree, the UK volunteer team has worked extremely hard with the organisers, for our youth members and adult volunteers to have enough food and water to sustain them, shelter from the unusually hot weather, and toilets and washing facilities appropriate for an event of this scale."

There are 4,500 scouts from the UK at the Jamboree, 13 of which were taken to hospital due to heat related illness.

Most of those who were in hospital have recovered but at least two remain in treatment at the site's medical centre as of Thursday morning, Choi Chang-haeng, secretary-general of the Jamboree’s organising committee said.

Bear Grylls gives opening speech at World Scout Jamboree. Credit: World Scout Jamboree.

Chief Scout and adventurer Bear Grylls addressed the extreme temperatures as he opened the event.

He posted a video of himself on Instagram, dripping with sweat.

The TV star advised Scouts, in his post caption: "Remember: stay hydrated out here. It’s hot. Look out for each other please. You’ve got this."

He said in another post : "It's super hot in Korea. To all @Scouts there, remember the mantra: Shade & hydrate act early if struggling buddy buddy always."

South Korea this week raised its hot weather warning to the highest “serious” level for the first time in four years as temperatures nationwide hovered between 33 to 38 degrees Celsius.

Extreme weather also caused issues at the start of the Jamboree this week. Heavy rainfall led to flooding on the campsite and left parts of it uninhabitable, without power and running water.

It delayed the arrival of Scouts from the UK on the campsite by 24 hours.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.