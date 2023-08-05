Rishi Sunak joined Taylor Swift-themed SoulCycle class in LA, says TikToker

The prime minister joined a Taylor Swift-themed SoulCycle class while on holiday in Los Angeles, a TikToker has claimed in a video.

Hannah Harmelin posted a video on TikTok on Friday evening saying she spotted Rishi Sunak at the end of her 7am indoor cycling class in Santa Monica.

Mr Sunak is currently on holiday in California and was pictured with his wife Akshata Murty and two young daughters, Krishna and Anoushka, at an amusement park on the Santa Monica Pier on Thursday, the first day of their US trip.

It comes after reports of Ms Murty attending a SoulCycle class in Notting Hill with US first lady Jill Biden the morning after the King’s coronation.

Ms Harmelin said she saw security around and inside the class and initially thought Swift would be joining as she is performing in Los Angeles this week as part of her The Eras Tour.

Rishi Sunak on holiday with his family in California. Credit: PA

The TikToker said in the video: “I think I just had the biggest heart attack of my life.

“So I walk into my Taylor Swift-themed 7am SoulCycle class in Santa Monica, and there’s Secret Service everywhere in the studio, they’re lined up on the sidewalk, they’re inside, they’re in every corner.

“They’re like, standing there with their earpieces and they’re all serious and there’s just security everywhere.

“I’m like, ‘What is going on?'”

Ms Harmelin said that at first she thought Swift was about to join the class.

She added: “She’s performing in LA, celebrities do this all the time.

“So we get in and I’m like trying to look around but trying to play it cool and the security guard comes into the class, there’s actually like three of them standing in all the corners and they stand there like all serious the whole entire class.

“And the teachers usually like turn on and off the lights, in this class she just like kept the lights off, it was very private."

She added: “And of course you’ve heard of like Justin Bieber coming in and singing a song and like Beyonce and Jay Z like riding class.

“So I’m freaking out the whole time.

“So the class ends and I’m looking around trying to see where she is.

“Turns out it was the Prime Minister of the UK – apparently he’s a Swifty.”

A Number 10 spokesman told the PA news agency they will not be providing a running commentary on the Prime Minister’s holiday.

