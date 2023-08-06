Syrian baby born under earthquake rubble turns 6 months with adopted family

When rescuers found Afraa she had been trapped under rubble for 10 hours, with her umbilical cord still attached to her mother, who died just after giving birth.

Footage emerged of the baby being pulled from underneath the rubble that used to be her family home, after the February 6 earthquake fatally crushed her parents and four siblings.

Her story captivated the world, and people from all over offered to adopt her.

Now, six months later, she is in good health and surrounded by her adopted family.

After her rescue, she spent days at a hospital in north Syria before being released and handed over to her paternal aunt and her husband, who adopted her and are raising her along with their five daughters and two sons.

Afraa was handed over to her aunt’s family days after a DNA test was conducted to make sure the girl and her aunt are biologically related, her adopted father, Khalil al-Sawadi, said.

On Saturday, baby Afraa was enjoying herself, swinging on a red swing hanging from the ceiling while al-Sawadi pushed her back and forth.

“This girl is my daughter. She is exactly the same as my children,” said al-Sawadi, sitting cross-legged with Afraa on his lap.

Al-Sawadi said he spends the day at an apartment he rented but at night the family goes to a tent settlement to spend the night, as his children are still traumatised by the earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people in southern Turkey and northern Syria.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, more than 4,500 deaths and 10,400 injuries were reported in northwest Syria due to the earthquakes.

It estimated that 43% of the injured are women and girls while 20% of the injured are children aged five to 14 years old.

Khalil al-Sawadi holds Afraa after she was rescued in the town of Jinderis. Credit: AP

The devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck in the early hours of Feb. 6, followed by multiple aftershocks.

Among the hardest hit areas was rebel-held northwestern Syria that is home to some 4.5 million people, many of whom have been displaced by the country’s 12-year conflict that has killed half a million.

When Afraa grows up, Al-Sawadi says, he will tell her the story of how she was rescued and how her parents and siblings were killed in the devastating earthquake. He said that if he doesn’t tell her, his wife or children will.

A day after the baby arrived at the hospital, officials there named her Aya — Arabic for “a sign from God.”

After her aunt’s family adopted her, she was given a new name, Afraa, after her late mother.

Days after Afraa was born, her adopted mother gave birth to a daughter, Attaa. Since then she has been breast-feeding both babies, al-Sawadi said.

“Afraa drinks milk and sleeps most of the day,” al-Sawadi said.

Al-Sawadi said he has received several offers to live abroad, but he said he refused because he wants to stay in Syria, where Afraa's parents lived and were killed.

Afraa’s biological father, Abdullah Turki Mleihan, was originally from Khsham, a village in eastern Deir el-Zour province, but left in 2014 after the Islamic State group captured the village, Saleh al-Badran, an uncle of Afraa’s father, said earlier this month.

“We are very happy with her, because she reminds us of her parents and siblings,” al-Sawadi said. “She looks very much like her father and her sister Nawara.”

