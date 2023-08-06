Reigning champions the United States were knocked out of the World Cup after the VAR intervened in a dramatic penalty shoot-out against Sweden.

Lina Hurtig’s winning penalty was found to have crossed the line following a check with the VAR officials after USA goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher appeared to have saved the effort.

Replays showed the ball had just crossed the line and Sweden were able to celebrate a 5-4 win on penalties after a goalless draw in the last-16 clash in Melbourne.

The back-to-back defending champions led 3-2 in the shoot-out but misses by Megan Rapinoe and Sophia Smith opened the door for Sweden to take it to sudden death.

Goalkeeper Naeher scored for the United States but with their next effort Kelley O’Hara hit the right post to give Hurtig the chance to win it.

Her shot was blocked by Naeher, who then reached behind her to claw the ball away as it looped up in the air, but she was a fraction too late to stop Sweden moving on to the quarter-finals.

It is the earliest exit in tournament history for the United States, four-time winners of the World Cup.

“I mean, this is like a sick joke. For me personally, this is like dark comedy that I missed a penalty,” Rapinoe said as she blinked back tears after her final ever World Cup match.

“This is the balance to the beautiful side of the game. I think it can be cruel.”

The Swedes celebrate after the referee confirms the ball crossed the line.

Naeher fruitlessly argued she had saved Hurtig’s attempt, but it was ruled over the line by VAR.

The stadium played Abba’s “Dancing Queen” in the stadium as the Swedes celebrated and the US players sobbed.

“We just lost the World Cup by a millimetre. That’s tough,” said Naeher, who successfully converted her own penalty kick.

“I am proud of the fight of the team. We knew we hadn’t done our best in the group stage and we wanted a complete team performance and the team came out and played great.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.