Consultants in England will strike on September 19 and 20 if the government continues to “refuse to agree to pay talks” and present the profession with a credible offer, it has been announced.

The British Medical Association (BMA) said that following a two-day strike in July, it has once again written to the Health Secretary Steve Barclay to invite him to discuss pay and reform of the doctors’ pay review body to end the industrial action which has hit the NHS.

Consultants in England are already planning to take industrial action on August 24 and 25.

The most recent NHS figures state that the waiting list for hospital treatment has risen to a record of nearly 7.5 million this year.

Dr Vishal Sharma, BMA consultants committee chairman said: “It is now 133 days since the Secretary of State last met with us, demonstrating the government’s complete disregard for the expertise and value of consultants, and the very future of the health service and its patients.

BMA consultants committee chairman Dr Vishal Sharma. Credit: PA

"We are once again appealing to the Health Secretary to return to the table and discuss both pay and reform of the rigged pay review process, so that we can reach a point where strikes are not necessary."

He continued: "Consultants will go out on strike at the end of this month, and for a further two days in September – demonstrating our resolve and clearly signalling to government that we’re in this for the long haul.

"However, neither of these strikes need to take place at all if the government drops its intransigent position."

Dr Sharma added: "No consultant wants to take strike action but unless we take a stand, we risk losing our most experienced doctors, putting the very future of the NHS at risk.

"It’s not too late to avert these strikes and we call upon the Health Secretary to meet with us urgently."

Steve Barclay has previously said his "plea to consultants is to recognise they [the government] have listened" and "it is now time to put patients first".But no deal has yet been agreed, and thousands of operations, procedures and appointments have been cancelled and are being rescheduled.

Health leaders have warned that planned care will come to a “virtual standstill”, with senior medics providing only emergency Christmas Day-style cover.

