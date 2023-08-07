Angus Cloud's mother has said the Euphoria star "did not intend intend to end his life," following his death last week.

Cloud, who was best known for his role as Fezco in HBO's hit series Euphoria, was confirmed to have died in a statement by his family, on July 31.

In a Facebook post, his mother Lisa Cloud, described his final day as a "joyful" one despite being "deep in grief" about his father's death from mesothelioma in May.

She said: "He was reorganising his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved.

"He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially.

"He did not intend to end his life. When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning."

Cloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California, his publicist said, just days after his father was buried. No cause of death was given.

She went on to say: "I don't know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art projects, fell asleep and didn't wake up.

"We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it's abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world.

"His struggles were real. He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe.

"His work in euphoria became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance and love."Cloud's Euphoria co-stars have paid tribute to their "infinitely beautiful" friend.

Zendaya said 'words cannot describe' Cloud's 'infinite beauty'. Credit: AP

Emmy award winning actress Zendaya, who plays lead character Rue alongside Cloud in the series, posted a picture of him to Instagram saying: "Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor).

"I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I'm smiling now just thinking of it)

"I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love... 'they could light up any room they entered' but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it.

"I'd like to remember him that way."

