A huge bear which went on a year-long rampage, breaking into more than 20 people's homes in California, has been captured.

The 200kg creature, known as "Hank the Tank," and her three cubs targeted homes in South Lake Tahoe in the Tahoe Keys area.

There is a lot of interest from locals, and people on social media, as to what happens next to the furry fiends.

Experts feared Hank may have forgotten how to hunt, and is so overweight, that even if she did remember, she may struggle to catch anything.

Usually in these circumstances the bear would be put down but the popularity of the mother and her cubs means she'll live out the rest of her days in an animal sanctuary.

The bear has finally been captured. Credit: CNN

To the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, she's officially known as 64-F. For the past two years, she and her cubs have been linked to more than 21 break-ins using DNA testing.

"Twenty-one break-ins is really pretty significant, and it's a very much learned behavior and it does not look like it can be rehabilitated," said Fish and Wildlife spokesperson Jordan Traverso.

The cubs have a different fate.

"There's no hope that we would be able to rehabilitate that sow, while there is hope we will be able to re-release those cubs into the wild," Mr Traverso said.

While the bear family will split up, the cubs will be sent to a rehab center in Sonoma County, in northern California where they will learn how to live in the wild.

"Sanctuary life is not ideal," Mr Traverso said. "Getting them back into the wild is the best plan."

"This rarely happens," said Anny Bryant, executive director of the Bear League. "Bears are not relocated, they are usually killed when they're designated as problem bears."

Bryant said this alternative is a gift.

"This is not going to happen every day," Ms Bryant said.

She said Tahoe residents must learn from it.

"They need to step up and keep bears out of trouble. Lock their doors, lock their windows, don't let them in," she said. "Don't put bird feeders out. Don't leave your garbage out or there's going to be bears that are going to die."

