Three hillwalkers found dead in Glencoe after failing to return home

The group had not returned from a walk on the Aonach Eagach ridge (pictured). Credit: iStock

Three hillwalkers have been found dead after failing to return from a walk in Glencoe in the Scottish Highlands, Police Scotland have said.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We were made aware of concern for a group of three hillwalkers who had not returned from the Aonach Eagach ridge in Glencoe shortly after 9.05pm on Saturday, August 5."

The Coastguard, as well as Glencoe and RAF mountain rescue teams, assisted with the recovery operation.

Police were made aware of the missing group on Saturday. Credit: Pexels

"A search was carried out and the bodies of three people were found," the spokesperson continued.

"There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

"A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

