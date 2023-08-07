Tens of thousands to be evacuated from World Scout Jamboree

Tens of thousands are to be evacuated from the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea due to concerns about an approaching tropical storm.

In a statement, The World Organisation of the Scout Movement said it had "received confirmation this morning from the government of the Republic of Korea that due to the expected impact of Typhoon Khanun, an early departure will be planned for all participants at the 25th World Scout Jamboree from the campsite in SaeManGeum."

The government in South Korea has said it will soon provide details of the departure plans and the venues that will host the participants of the World Scout Jamboree.

The World Organisation of the Scout Movement said: "We urgently call on the Government to expedite the plan for departure and provide all necessary resources and support for participants during their stay and until they return to their home countries. "

It follows controversy about conditions at the campsite in SaeManGeum on the South West coast of South Korea.

The UK contingent pulled out of the international event last week, followed by the US, Singapore and Australia.

In an interview with ITV News earlier this morning, the Chief Executive of UK Scouts Matt Hyde said they feel “disappointed” and “let down” by the organisers of the World Scout Jamboree.

He said a number of issues on the campsite meant it was no longer safe for the 4,500 scouts from the UK.

He explained there were problems with sanitation, food and medical care. He said the heatwave was also a cause for concern and questioned whether enough was being done to protect scouts from the hot weather.

The UK contingent were brought back to the capital city Seoul over the weekend Credit: Yonhap via AP

“As the event went on, we became more concerned about those conditions and that’s the reason why we took action before it became serious” he said.

“We are disappointed and feel let down by the organisers. We raised these concerns repeatedly, we had reassurances that things were going to be put in place, but I’m afraid it was too little, too late.”

The organisers of the World Scout Jamboree had previously given assurances that it was safe enough and that additional measures were being put in place, including more medical staff and more protection from the hot weather.

