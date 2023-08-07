By Lewis Denison

Asylum seekers who enter the UK illegally could one day be sent for processing to one of the world's most remote inhabited islands.

Despite being more than 4,000 miles from the UK, migrants could be temporarily relocated to Ascension Island, the British Overseas Territory home to fewer than 1,000 people, if a plan to move them to Rwanda falls through.

Minister Sarah Dines said the government is considering "everything" when asked about the reported 'Plan B' of Ascension Island and Rishi Sunak's spokesman would not deny the volcanic settlement could be used.

She insisted the PM remains committed to forcing through the plan to move asylum seekers to Rwanda, despite legal difficulties which mean not one deportation has taken place.

“But," she said, "like any responsible government, we look at additional measures, so we are looking at everything to make sure our policy works".

(PA Graphics) Credit: PA Graphics

The PM spokesman would not comment on “speculation” about Ascension Island but it is understood the government is not currently actively pursuing the proposal.

Facts about Ascension Island

Ascension Island is a remote island in the South Atlantic which is located around half way between the east coast of South America and the west coast of Africa, with both continents over 1,000 miles away.

Its nearest neighbour is another remote island, Saint Helena, which is over 800 miles away.

Ascension Island became known to the British public during the Falklands War, when it was used as a strategic military base. The RAF continues to operate on the island in support of the Falklands garrison.

It has an area of 88 square km, with much of the island dominated by a volcano in its middle.

Approximately 800 people live on the island at any of time, according to its official website, but none of its inhabitants are indigenous.

The volcanic landmark in the middle of the Atlantic has proved a vital staging post for the British task force in the Falklands. Credit: PA

The population is made up of employees of organisations operating on the island and their families.

It got its name because it was allegedly discovered in the early 1500s on Ascension Day, a celebration which commemorates the day Christians believe Jesus ascended to Heaven.

Getting there can be incredibly difficult. There is a military airfield there but only military and diplomatic flights from the UK and US are allowed to land there.

A ship which resupplies Ascension Island, the Falklands and other neighbouring settlements leaves the UK every six weeks and takes 10 days to get there.

Is Ascension Island a viable place for processing asylum seekers?

In plans first revealed in 2020, former home secretary Dame Priti Patel reportedly ordered department officials to explore plans for building an asylum processing centre on the remote island.

Moving asylum seekers there and keeping them supplied was said to represent a considerable logistical challenge, with the idea apparently dropped.

Under her plans, asylum seekers would reportedly be processed on Ascension Island with the possibility that they would return to mainland UK if their application was successful.

The Rwanda plan instead involves those sent to Kigali having an application processed to live in the east African country, rather than Britain.

A spokesman for the Ascension Island government said: “UK migration policy is a matter for the UK government.

“The Ascension Island government will not be drawn into speculation.”

