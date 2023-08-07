Turkey: At least 12 injured after explosion hits grain silos at port

At least 12 people have been injured after an explosion hit grain silos at a port in north west Turkey on Monday.

The blast reportedly happened at a grain depot the port of Derince in the Kocaeli province, about 60 miles from Istanbul.

The explosion reportedly occurred near Turkish Grain Board silos at approximately 2:40pm local time (12:40pm BST).

Three of the 12 people injured are thought to be in serious condition in hospital, according to reports.

Kocaeli Governor Seddar Yavuz said the explosion may have been caused by "wheat dust compression during the transfer of wheat from a ship to the silo", according to reports.

He also confirmed he visited those who were injured in hospital.

In a post on Twitter, Derince Mayor Zeki Akgun said there was no loss of life due to the blast, adding: "I convey my best wishes to our citizens who were affected by the explosion, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured, who were quickly transferred to the hospital."

An investigation into the blast is ongoing.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.