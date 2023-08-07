Play Brightcove video

The new Netflix show following the lives of the Tysons comes out next week, ITV News Entertainment Reporter Rishi Davda reports

Both Tyson and Paris Fury are high-energy individuals, big smiles and even bigger personalities - they are pretty perfect to be the stars of their own show.

It turns out that Netflix has been thinking along the same lines and it’s releasing At Home With The Furys next week.

It looks as glitzy and glamorous as some of the series that follow around Hollywood’s high flyers.

Tyson and Paris, however, live in Morecambe Bay with their six children - soon to be seven.

As for whether or not it’s odd having cameras in the house all the time, Paris says she "didn’t find it strange."

The pair have been married for 15 years and most of their life has been "put out there anyway."

"It feels a bit more comfortable to know that what you are putting our there is the real us and not just what a newspaper or camera has caught a glimpse of."

I’ve seen a few of the episodes already and it is as candid as you would expect from Tyson, a heavyweight boxer who has never been shy and saying what’s on his mind.

As a long-serving mental health campaigner, he hopes he can help others by being open in the series.

He reflects that his "struggle with alcohol, drugs and mental health has been well-documented over the years. I just want people to learn from my mistakes, my mental health journey.

"Maybe they won’t have to go down the same path."

Tyson Fury and his wife Paris. Credit: PA

Tyson is undoubtedly a controversial figure. In 2016 he apologised after making homophobic, sexist and anti-Semitic remarks in an interview.

When asked about whether he regrets his past mistakes, the undefeated fighter says that you have to acknowledge when you’ve done wrong.

"Time is a precious thing", he says. "If there is a time to say sorry or ask someone for forgiveness, now’s the time to do it. Don’t do it tomorrow."

Paris and Tyson have known each other since they were teenagers.

They’ve risen through the ranks of celebrity side-by-side, but for their children, the selfies and autographs demanded of Dad are hard to get used to.

Tyson jokes: "They don’t want to go out with me anymore. If it’s a 10-minute job, it’ll take an hour."

While Paris says it's "something they have to learn to grow with, it’s not a bad problem to have."

Tyson has "entered retirement" in years gone by, but it is always short-lived.

He’s training right now for his next fight against UFC champion Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia in October.

As for the one fans want, the Anthony Joshua bout, it’s not on the cards unfortunately.

"I don’t think you could fit enough 500 Euro notes in this room for AJ to fight me. He just doesn’t want to get absolutely smashed to pieces and I can’t say I blame him," Tyson says.

At Home With The Furys is out on August 16 on Netflix, showing the softer side of boxing’s tough guy.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...