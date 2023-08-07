The Lionesses celebrated on Monday after beating Nigeria to claim their place in the World Cup quarter-finals.

England's place in the quarter-final was secured after a dramatic shoot-out in Brisbane, Australia.

The Lionesses dug deep to ensure the match finished goalless after extra time, with Euro 2022 hero Chloe Kelly firing in the decisive penalty.

However, it was not all elation for England after star player Lauren James was shown a straight red card for standing on Michelle Alozie following a VAR review late in the second half which could see her banned for the remainder of this tournament.

Who will the Lionesses play next?

England will play the winner of Colombia vs Jamaica on Saturday 12 August at 11.30am BST.

The quarter-final will be played at Sydney’s Olympic Stadium.

Colombia and Jamaica are set to clash at 9am BST on Tuesday 8 August in the round of 16 as they both hope to reach the quarter finals for the first time.

Colombia triumphed over two-time champions Germany to top Group H, while Jamaica became the first Caribbean nation to reach the knockout phase of the Women's World Cup after beating Panama 1-0 and eliminating Brazil in a scoreless draw.

Led by 18-year-old sensation Linda Caicedo, Colombia is trying to advance for the first time, four years after missing the tournament field.

The Colombians made it to the round of 16 in 2015, were eliminated in group play in 2011, and failed to qualify in the 1999, 2003, and 2007 World Cups.

Standing in the way of Colombia, ranked 25th in the world, is Jamaica.

The Reggae Girlz are playing in their second consecutive World Cup - they were eliminated in group play in 2019 - and needed a GoFundMe campaign to afford the trip to this year's tournament.

How to watch the quarter final

The quarter-final, which kicks off at 11.30am BST, will be shown on ITV1 on Saturday August 12.

The match can also be streamed on ITVX.

