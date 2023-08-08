Cha Cha Slide creator DJ Casper has died aged 58, according to reports.

The musician - whose real name is Willie Perry Jr - was diagnosed with kidney and liver cancer seven years ago and died on Monday, his wife Kim told US news outlet ABC7 Chicago.

Perry revealed his diagnosis in 2016 and regularly updated fans with his condition.

The Chicago native had reportedly written his hit song for his nephew, who was a personal trainer, to be used in step aerobics classes before it became world famous.

Originally released in 2000, it remains popular at wedding receptions and birthdays.

In a previous interview with ABC7 Chicago, Perry said: "They diagnosed me in 2016 with two kinds of cancer, which is renal, and neuroendocrine, which is kidney and liver.

"They went in to try to do surgery, and they found out the kidney was connected to the main artery, so they decided not to do it and just treat it."

In a more recent update, he told the outlet that he was losing a lot of weight due to his condition.

He said: "I used to weigh 236 pounds, and I think I'm about 60 pounds less. If you know me, you know I'm not going to stop. I'm going to continue to go. I'm going to continue to go until I can't go."

