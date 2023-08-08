Chris Noth claims he's only guilty of adultery amid sexual assault allegations

By Lily Ford, ITV News Multimedia Producer

Sex and the City star Chris Noth has spoken publicly about the rape allegations against him, insisting he is only guilty of adultery.

The 68-year-old, famed for his role as Carrie Bradshaw's on-off boyfriend - and eventual husband - Mr Big, was accused by multiple women of sexual assault in December 2021.

One woman said she was was 22 years old and working in an entry-level job for a high-profile firm where Noth and other celebrities regularly had business. She says he sexually assaulted her in his apartment in Los Angeles in 2004.

Another, given the pseudonym Lily, was 25 and working as a waitress in the VIP section of a New York nightclub when she met the actor. She claims he then sexually assaulted her in his New York apartment.

Sarah-Jessica Parker and Chris Noth on the set of Sex and the City 2. Credit: AP

Noth denies the claims but was soon edited out of HBO Max's reboot series And Just Like That... after his character was killed in the first episode, and dropped by his agency.

In a joint statement shortly after the women came forward, Sarah-Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis said they were "deeply saddened" by the news: "We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences."

Now, Noth, who has been married to Canadian model Tara Wilson since 2012, has spoken up on the allegations again in an interview with USA Today on Monday.

"I strayed on my wife, and it's devastating to her and not a very pretty picture," he said.

"What it isn't is a crime."

He attempted to explain his affairs with other women, saying he told himself it was "just a little side dance".

Noth and his wife, Tara Wilson, at the season one premiere of And Just Like That... in 2021. Credit: AP

"You give yourself the same excuses that many men do: it's just a little side dance, and it's fun.

"You're not hurting anybody... No one's going to know about this, you know, and sex is just enjoyable.

"And suddenly, a lot of people want to have sex with you... It's like, 'Well, I'm not going to get this chance again.'"

Noth called the accusations against him a "tidal wave" and said the womens' stories are full of "add-ons" that are "completely ridiculous, that have absolutely no basis in fact.""There's nothing I can say to change anyone's mind when you have that kind of a tidal wave," he continued.

"It sounds defensive. I'm not.

"There's no criminal court. There's no criminal trial.

"There's nothing for me to get on the stand about and get my story out, get witnesses."

While no criminal charges have been filed, the actor acknowledged that a civil lawsuit remains a possibility.

"That's a money train for a lot of people," he said.

Sex and the City ran for six seasons on HBO from 1998-2004, followed by two films.

Noth skyrocketed to fame for his portrayal of John Preston, or Big, who floated in and out of the series as Carrie's main love interest.

Reportedly, Parker has not spoken to Noth since the claims emerged.

He does not feature in season two of And Just Like That... currently airing on Max, formerly HBO Max.

