Hackers may have stolen millions of voters' details in electoral register attack

The UK's elections watchdog has been hacked by "hostile actors" who gained access to electoral registers, meaning the personal information of millions of voters could have been stolen.

The Electoral Commission revealed it had been hacked but was “not able to know conclusively” what information was accessed.

What information could hackers have stolen?

Name, first name and surname

Email addresses (personal and/or business)

Home address

Contact telephone number (personal and/or business)

Contents emails that may contain personal data

Any personal images sent to the Commission

Who could have had their information stolen?

Anyone registered to vote between 2014 and 2022

Anyone registered as an overseas voter

Those who registered to vote anonymously were not affected.

The Electoral Commission said it understands the "concern this [news] may cause" but reassured that "much of this data is already in the public domain".

It revealed the attack today, but first became aware of the security breach in October 2022 and has since learned hackers had access to its servers from August 2021.

But it is still not clear who was behind the attack.

The Electoral Commission has apologised and said security improvements have been since the hack was identified.

Electoral Commission chief executive Shaun McNally said: “We regret that sufficient protections were not in place to prevent this cyber attack.

“Since identifying it we have taken significant steps, with the support of specialists, to improve the security, resilience, and reliability of our IT systems.”

He added: “We know which systems were accessible to the hostile actors, but are not able to know conclusively what files may or may not have been accessed.

“While the data contained in the electoral registers is limited, and much of it is already in the public domain, we understand the concern that may have been caused by the registers potentially being accessed and apologise to those affected.”

A National Cyber Security Centre spokesman said: “We provided the Electoral Commission with expert advice and support to aid their recovery after a cyber incident was first identified.

“Defending the UK’s democratic processes is a priority for the NCSC and we provide a range of guidance to help strengthen the cyber resilience of our electoral systems.”

