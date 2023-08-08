Play Brightcove video

Firefighters attempt to control the flames as Portugal experiences several days of extreme heat

Hundreds of firefighters are tackling a series of wildfires in Portugal as extreme heat grips the country.

Around 1,400 people were evacuated from their homes in the town of Odemira, 125 miles south of Lisbon, as firefighters tackle a blaze which is now spreading south towards the Algarve.

Over 700 fire vehicles and at least 14 water carrier aircraft responded to the inferno on Monday, the Associated Press reported.

Nine firefighters have reportedly been injured while fighting the fires.

On Monday, the country's hottest temperature of the year was recorded in Santarém, north-east of Lisbon, where temperatures soared to 46.4C.

It came as Portugal’s national weather service issued a red warning for several regions in which temperatures were expected to reach between 40 and 43 degrees.

Warnings remain in place for much of the country on Tuesday.

