A burglar took a quick break from stealing from a family home in San Diego to play with a golden retriever before taking off with its owner's $1,300 (£1,024) electric bicycle.

Footage shared by the San Diego police department showed the thief entering the open garage and making a move to steal the bike.

As the man was about to leave he was greeted by a large golden retriever.

Putting the bike back on its stand, the man spends around a minute patting the dog and rubbing its belly, saying: "You're the coolest dog I've ever known. I love you too. You're a sweetheart."

He then asks the dog where its dad is before offering some advice, telling his new four-legged friend that "your dad should know not to leave the garage open."

The man then made off with the bicycle before the dog briefly appears to give chase.

In a Facebook post, the police confirmed that on July 15, an unknown white male suspect entered a garage in the Pacific Beach neighbourhood at around 10.40pm local time.

"The individual made off with a 2019 black Electra 3-speed bicycle valued at approximately $1,300. This isn't your average bike; it's distinct, featuring '8-ball' caps on the tire valves, an "8-ball" logo on the frame, and a rear wheel frame marked with a checkered black and white pattern," the Facebook post continued.

"In a rather peculiar turn of events, as the suspect was about to make his escape, he paused to pet the household dog who had entered the garage.

"The suspect is described as a white male, last seen wearing a blue and white hat, gray shirt, blue shorts, and orange athletic shoes. He was carrying a black and blue backpack."

