The moment a firefighter rescues two climbers who were stuck on the edge of a steep mountain in Italy's Piantonetto Valley

Climbers stranded on a tiny ledge have been rescued from a sheer mountainside by the Italian fire service.

The pair were reportedly stranded at 3,000 metres above sea level on the steep side of a mountain in the Piantonetto Valley on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters flew by helicopter to the Becco di Valsoera area, in the north-east of the country and raced to bring the pair out of danger by nightfall.

One rescuer, suspended by a rope thousands of metres in the air, slowly descended towards the two climbers, as shown in a video released by the Italian fire service.

The pair can be seen watching as the firefighter explains how he'll attach them to his harness and lift them from the cliff face.

He then swings himself from the helicopter and pulls the climbers the to safety.

