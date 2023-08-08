Jay Z's Made in America Music Festival, which singers Lizzo and SZA were to headline, has been cancelled.

“Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made in America festival will no longer be taking place,” the team behind the event due to be held on September 2 and 3 said.

They added in a statement released on Tuesday: “This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation.”

The organisers did not give a reason for the cancellation.

Grammy Award winning singer SZA, along with more than a dozen other musical acts, were also due at the annual festival.

It was created by Jay-Z in 2012 and takes place in Philadelphia.

Previous years have included amusement rides, food trucks and other activities in addition to musical acts.

“The City of Philadelphia was working closely with the festival producers throughout the planning process and we’re disappointed to hear the news,” Philadelphia’s spokesman Joy Huertas told CNN.

Jay Z created the Made in America Festival in 2012. Credit: AP

Ms Huertas added: “The City, along with our hospitality and tourism partners, look forward to bringing MIA back and bigger than ever next year,” she added.

Philadelphia’s Mayor Jim Kenney said: “I’m disappointed to hear that the 2023 Made In America festival will no longer be taking place.

"Since 2012, Made in America has grown into a Philly tradition on Labor Day Weekend celebrating music and promoting worthwhile social causes.”

Past lineups for the Made in America fest have featured the likes of Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Justin Bieber and Cardi B.

Organisers did not give any other explanation for the cancellation 2023 edition of the festival but did say ticket holders will be refunded.

