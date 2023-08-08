Jonnie Irwin has taken his son on his 'last ever' bike ride to nursery following his terminal cancer diagnosis.

The A Place in the Sun star publicly revealed his diagnosis in November 2022 after his lung cancer spread to his brain. He has previously said that he did not know "how much time I have left".

Despite his terminal diagnosis, Irwin has continued to document his life with his family, with his positive posts on social media.

The 49-year-old has been receiving palliative care for the past three years.

In a post on Instagram, he wrote: "Last EVER ride to nursery with Rex. Suitably waved off by Rafa and his spade and Rex with his game face on!"

Jonnie Irwin with his wife Jessica, 40, and their children, Rex, three, and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac. Credit: Hello!/PA

The broadcaster shares three boys, Rex, Rafa and Cormac with his wife Jessica.

He said he has not yet told his children about his illness, as it would be "a lot for them to get their heads around".

Last week Irwin said that he is "obviously a lot weaker these days and would never be strong enough to cart these ankle biters around but with electric power assistance I can pretty much go anywhere.”

Irwin revealed the first warning sign of his illness came while he was filming A Place In The Sun in August 2020 in Italy, when his vision became blurry while driving.

Lung cancer symptoms

There are usually no symptoms of lung cancer in its early stages, but as it develops the symptoms the NHS says to be aware of are:

a cough that does not go away after 3 weeks

a long-standing cough that gets worse

chest infections that keep coming back

coughing up blood

an ache or pain when breathing or coughing

persistent breathlessness

persistent tiredness or lack of energy

loss of appetite or unexplained weight loss

For more information on lung cancer, its causes and symptoms, visit the NHS website.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.