Mega Millions 1.55 billion dollar jackpot is third largest in US history

Lottery players will have another shot at winning a $1.55 billion (£1.21 billion) Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night.

The prize, which is the third-largest jackpot in US history, has been gradually building for months thanks to 31 straight draws without a top winner.

The last time someone won the game’s biggest prize was April 18.

Each draw without a winner pushes the prize closer to the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, which someone in California won last year.

Mega Millions jackpot winners are so rare thanks to odds of 1 in 302.6 million.

The full $1.55 billion payout would go to a winner who opts for an annuity, which is paid out over 30 years.

But people usually prefer a lump sum option, which for Tuesday's jackpot would be an estimated $757.2 million (£594 million).

The money would be subject to federal taxes. Many states also tax lottery winnings.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington DC, and the US Virgin Islands.

