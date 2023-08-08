Woman critically injured by shark bite off New York beach

A woman is in a critical condition after being bitten by a shark while she was swimming at a New York beach.

The 50-year-old woman was swimming off Rockaway Beach just before 6pm local time on Monday when a shark bit her on the left leg, the city parks department said in a statement.

Lifeguards pulled the woman from the water and administered first aid.

The woman was taken to hospital in critical but stable condition with severe lacerations to her thigh, a police spokesperson said.

Lifeguards cleared all swimmers from the water, and the police used a helicopter to search the area for sharks but did not find any, the parks department said.

Rockaway Beach was closed to swimming and surfing on Tuesday as a precaution.

Rockaway Beach is one of the more popular beaches in New York. Credit: AP

Shark bites are extremely rare, with only 57 unprovoked bites last year, according to the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File.

The shark bite occurred amid a rise in shark sightings at New York City and Long Island beaches due to factors including improved water quality and thriving populations of the bunker fish that sharks feed on.

Officials in New York have been deploying drones to track the increasing numbers of sharks close to the shore.

In the first week of July five shark bites were reported along New York's most popular beaches.

One of the victims was a 15-year-old girl, although she only sustained a small bite and got back to shore unassisted.

The bite on Monday was the first time one had been recorded at Rockaway Beach in recent memory, the parks department said.

There have been at least five instances of sharks biting swimmers and surfers at Long Island beaches this summer.

