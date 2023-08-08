Zoom requests staff come into the office at least twice a week

After years of leading the way for at-home working, Zoom has asked its staff to come into the office at least twice a week.

The US company became a household name through the pandemic after it allowed millions to utilise its video-conferencing tools, making work away from home not only possible but favourable for many people.

Now, Zoom has told employees to travel in at least two days a week.

The policy will apply to those who live a “commutable distance" - within 50 miles of the office.

It affects around 8,000 staff members across its 12 offices worldwide, including in London where around 200 people are stationed.

The requirement seems to have come late compared to other companies who have already issued requests that their employees commute in, perhaps as Zoom has been the guiding light for post-pandemic working.

A spokesperson said: "We believe that a structured hybrid approach – meaning a set number of days employees that live near an office need to be on site – is most effective for Zoom.

"As a company, we are in a better position to use our own technologies, continue to innovate, and support our global customers.

"We’ll continue to leverage the entire Zoom platform to keep our employees and dispersed teams connected and working efficiently."

The company's number of customers with more than 10 employees tripled in the first three months of 2020.

Net income surged to over $490 million (£385m) a quarter from $15 million (£11.7m) over the first two years of the pandemic.

But its revenue has fallen in the last year or two as office working has returned.

