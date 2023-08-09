A British man was shot dead during an eruption of violent protests in South Africa.

He is among five people who have been fatally shot in the unrest, which was sparked following the announcement of a week long minibus taxi drivers strike.

The 40-year-old, reportedly a doctor, was a tourist and was killed in the Ntlangano Crescent area of Cape Town last Thursday, officials said.

It is believed he had taken a wrong turn from a nearby airport while driving with two other people when a group approached the vehicle and shot him.

Unrest on the outskirts of South Africa’s second-largest city began after minibus taxi drivers announced a week-long strike.

The taxis’ national union, which is angry at what it calls heavy-handed tactics by police and city authorities in impounding vehicles.

It said its members aren't instigating the violence and others are using the strike as an excuse to launch their own protests.

Five separate murders have been recorded during the protests, which have included stone-throwing, road blockades, looting, arson and public violence, the South African Police Service said.

A community safety officer was killed on Friday night, with city authorities also linking that officer's death to the protests.

Vehicles have been set on fire in across the outskirts of Cape Town and one of the city’s depots was firebombed over the weekend, authorities said.

The Foreign Office advised Britons to be on alert while travelling in the country.

