Eleven people are missing after a fire broke out at a holiday home for disabled people in eastern France.

Authorities confirmed that seventeen people have been evacuated and one person has been sent to hospital following the blaze in the town of Wintzenheim.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said it is likely that there will be several casualties as a result of the fire.

Rescue operations are still ongoing, Darmanin said in a post on the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter.

The local administration of the Haut-Rhin region said the 11 missing people usually live in the city of Nancy, in eastern France.

“The building was being used ... for their vacation,” the statement said.

The fire department deployed 76 firefighters, 4 fire engines, 4 ambulances to contain the blaze and treat the victims. Forty police officers were also mobilised.

The fire was quickly brought under control, the statement said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.