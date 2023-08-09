Broadcaster and comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli has been charged in connection with allegations of historic sexual offences.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged in in connection with allegations of non-recent sexual offences.

“He has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date. A report of the circumstances has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The TV comic was born in London and moved to Glasgow. After finishing university he began a career with BBC Scotland.

He went on to feature on a number of TV shows including Celebrity MasterChef and The Apprentice.