Hawaii: People jump into sea to escape 'apocalyptic' wildfires

Wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui caused some people to jump into the ocean on Tuesday to escape the flames and smoke.

The US Coast Guard rescued 12 people from the water off the historic town of Lahaina, which has been devastated by the wind-fuelled wildfires.

Emergency phone services and communications are also malfunctioning on the island, complicating rescue efforts.

“911 is down. Cell service is down. Phone service is down,” Hawaii Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke told CNN.

Hospitals in Maui are "overburdened with burn patients and people suffering from inhalation", she said, adding that those with severe burns will be flown out to other hospitals to receive further treatment.

Officials are not aware of any deaths and only know of one injury, a firefighter who is in stable condition after experiencing smoke inhalation.

One local resident described the scenes as 'apocalyptic' Credit: Alan Dickar via AP

Local resident Clint Hansen told CNN that Lahaina has been "devastated".

“People jumping in the ocean to escape the flames, being rescued by the Coast Guard. All boat owners are being asked to rescue people. It's apocalyptic.”

The County of Maui tweeted that multiple roads in Lahaina were closed with a warning: “Do NOT go to Lahaina town.”

Fire was widespread in Lahaina, including Front Street, an area of the town popular with tourists, County of Maui spokesperson Mahina Martin said.

Traffic has been very heavy as people try to evacuate and officials asked people who weren’t in an evacuation area to shelter in place to avoid adding to the traffic, she said.

There’s no count available for the number of structures affected by the fires or the number of people affected by evacuations, but Martin said there are four shelters open, with more than 1,000 people at the largest.

About 14,500 customers in Maui were without power early on Wednesday, according to poweroutage.us.

“This is so unprecedented,” Martin said, noting that multiple areas were affected. An emergency in the night is terrifying, she said, and the darkness makes it hard to gauge the extent of the damage.

“Right now it is all-hands-on-deck and we are anxious for daybreak,” she said.

People watch as smoke and flames fill the air on Front Street in Lahaina on Tuesday Credit: Alan Dickar via AP

Fire crews on Maui were battling multiple blazes concentrated in two areas: the popular tourist destination of West Maui and an inland, mountainous region.

Because of the wind gusts, helicopters weren't able to dump water on the fires from the sky - or gauge more precise fire sizes - and firefighters were encountering roads blocked by downed trees and power lines as they worked the inland fires, Martin said.

The National Weather Service said Hurricane Dora, which was passing to the south of the island chain at a safe distance of 500 miles, was partly to blame for gusts above 60 mph that knocked out power as night fell, rattled homes and grounded firefighting helicopters.

Dangerous fire conditions created by strong winds and low humidity were expected to last through Wednesday afternoon, the weather service said.

“It’s definitely one of the more challenging days for our island given that it’s multiple fires, multiple evacuations in the different district areas,” Martin said.

Winds were recorded at 80 mph (129 kph) in inland Maui and one fire that was believed to be contained earlier on Tuesday flared up hours later with the big winds, she added.

Members of a Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources wildland firefighting crew on Maui battle a fire in Kula Credit: The Maui News via AP

The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved a disaster declaration to provide assistance with a fire that threatened about 200 homes in and around Kohala Ranch, a rural community with a population of more than 500 on the Big Island, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

When the request was made, the fire had burned more than 600 acres and was uncontained.

Much of Hawaii was under a red flag warning that continued into Wednesday, and two other uncontrolled fires were burning on the Big Island and Maui, officials said.

The island of Oahu, where Honolulu is located, was also dealing with power outages, downed power lines and traffic problems, said Adam Weintraub, communication director for Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

Fires in Hawaii are unlike many of those burning in the US west. They tend to break out in large grasslands on the dry sides of the islands and are generally much smaller than mainland fires.

A major fire previously struck the Big Island in 2021, burning homes and forcing thousands to evacuate.

