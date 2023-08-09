Jamie Reid, the artist and graphic designer behind the Sex Pistols' famous record covers and logo, has died aged 76.

His gallerist John Marchant confirmed his death alongside Reid’s family.

"We sadly announce the passing of Jamie MacGregor Reid 16 January 1947 - 8 August 2023," said a statement from the John Marchant Gallery.

"Artist, iconoclast, anarchist, punk, hippie, rebel and romantic. Jamie leaves behind a beloved daughter Rowan a granddaughter Rose, and an enormous legacy."

Reid's cause of death has not been announced.

The London-born artist and graphic designer is best known for his work on the covers of Sex Pistols records including Never Mind The B******, Here's The Sex Pistols.

His cover for the band's single God Save the Queen was described by The Observer as "the single most iconic image of the punk rock era".

Reid lived in Liverpool and was previously in a long-term relationship with Coronation Street actress Margi Clarke.

