'Searching for Sugar Man' Sixto Diaz Rodriguez has died aged 81

Legendary singer-songwriter Sixto Diaz Rodriguez has died at the age of 81.

The musician, who performed under his last name, reportedly suffered a stroke in the months leading up to his death and struggled with his health following the incident.

An announcement on his website read: "It is with great sadness that we at Sugarman.org announce that Sixto Diaz Rodriguez has passed away earlier today.

"We extend our most heartfelt condolences to his daughters – Sandra, Eva and Regan – and to all his family.

"Rodriguez was 81 years old. May His Dear Soul Rest In Peace."

The Detroit-born star shot to fame with his 1970 psychedelic folk album Cold Fact.

He went quiet for decades but then 20 years later he regained popularity in South Africa.

He was unaware of his popularity abroad, which partly stemmed from bootlegged copies of his album Cold Fact circulating in South Africa, where it has been adopted as an unofficial soundtrack to youth protests against apartheid.

Director Malik Bendjelloul, left, and Simon Chinn accept the Academy Award for Searching for Sugar Man in 2013. Credit: AP

His music also gained traction in other countries around the world including New Zealand, Zimbabwe and Botswana.

For many years people believed Sixto Rodriguez was dead - some thought he had shot himself while on stage in the 70s.

The 2012 documentary Searching for Sugar Man followed two South African fans who endeavoured to discover whether the rumours about the singer’s death were true or not.

The documentary won a Bafta and Oscar.

