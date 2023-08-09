A woman in Texas has described how mowing her lawn turned into a terrifying ordeal when she was attacked by a snake and a hawk at the same time.

Peggy Jones from the town of Silsbee in eastern Texas was shocked when a snake fell from the sky and started attacking her face.

A hawk had been carrying the snake overhead - but when it dropped the reptile, it landed on Ms Jones.

But the incident was made worse when the hawk swooped down and tore her arm as the bird attempted to retrieve the snake.

"I couldn't believe what was happening," she told reporters. "I think I went into survival mode".

The snake darted at her face and struck her glasses as it wrapped itself around her arm.

Then a hawk came down and pulled at the snake, but left severe puncture wounds on her arm.

Ms Jones said the snake darted at her face, striking her glasses Credit: CNN Newsource

"When I looked down I had blood all over my clothes, I had blood all over my arm, my arm was torn to shreds and I had severe bruising, there was blood on the bottom and on the top of my arm," she said.

She feared her husband could not hear her screams and said the only thing she could think of was to "call on Jesus' name to come and help [her]".

Her husband took her to a nearby hospital where she discovered the snake had not bitten her and it had only damaged her glasses.

Ms Jones is spending time with her family as she recovers. Credit: CNN Newsource

Although her physical wounds are healing, Ms Jones said she cannot sleep at night because she has frequent nightmares about the ordeal.

The attack did however give her a new outlook on life.

"I'm happy I'm alive, I'm happy I'm here. My family didn't ever mean less to me. They just mean more to me now than before because it showed me how in the blink of an eye things can change. I feel differently about life now. I'm just so blessed."

