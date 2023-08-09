Play Brightcove video

Welsh speakers are being encouraged to visit Patagonia to strengthen the connections between the two welsh speaking nations

Two hours south of Buenos Aires by plane lies the province of Chubut.

Lured by promises of lush green hills, the Welsh first came here in 1865 on a converted tea clipper called the Mimosa.

The aim was a fresh start to enjoy Welsh language and culture in a land where nobody spoke, or imposed, English.

The result today is a region where Cymraeg with a Spanish lilt can be heard in Welsh chapels, tearooms and schools (three of them, in fact).

Patagonia’s Welsh culture is well known to Welsh speakers due to it’s novelty.

Despite the fact many Welsh speakers live all over the world, only Patagonia has its own distinct Welsh language culture.

Since the 1990s teachers from Wales have made the voyage to Y Wladfa (The Colony) every year in an attempt to strengthen the connection between the only areas in the world with its own distinct Welsh speaking culture.

Now the British Council is looking for more Welsh teachers to make the journey next year.

Applicants have until 9 October to put their names forward and those successful will receive £750 a month as well as free accommodation, travel and health insurance.

