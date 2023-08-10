A Florida mayor made an unusual catch while on a family fishing trip - over $1 million worth of cocaine.

Jane Castor, the mayor of Tampa and former police chief, said she found dozens of bricks of cocaine, worth an estimated street value of $1.1 million (around £864,515).

The mayor was reportedly on a fishing trip off Florida Keys with her family when they spotted the package floating in the water.

"We thought it was shade as opposed to something shady," Ms Castor said.

"My younger brother saw some debris in the water. So we went over there because quite often, if you fish, the smaller fish will go under any kind of shade they can get and then that attracts a larger fish.

"The closer we got, once I saw the rip in it, wrapped packages, I was like, 'That's definitely a bale of cocaine.'"Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar tweeted: "Over the weekend, Border Patrol agents in the Miami Sector seized 70 lbs. of cocaine that was discovered by a recreational boater in the Florida Keys."

Assistant Chief Patrol Agent Adam Hoffner said: “We appreciate the ongoing support from our boating community

"Thanks to the efforts of this Good Samaritan, 70 pounds of cocaine are in federal custody and off our streets.

"We encourage the community to immediately report suspicious activity to local authorities."

