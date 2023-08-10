Hollywood strikes postpone 75th Emmy Awards until 2024

The 75th Emmy Awards have been delayed by four months due to the ongoing strikes rocking Hollywood.

On Thursday, Fox announced that the Emmys will now air on January 15, 2024 from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The timing means that the ceremony, honouring the best shows on television, will air weeks before the Screen Actors Guild Awards, for the industry's film and television actors.

Actor Jack Black pictured on the SAG-AFTRA picket line. Credit: AP

Numerous other events like the Golden Globes - which have not been confirmed for a return to network television - and the Critics Choice Awards, are also held in January.

While the move is a bit of a throwback - the first Emmys, where only six awards were handed out, were held in January 1949 - the show traditionally airs in September, a slot that once heralded the upcoming autumn television season.

But that timing dates back to when broadcast television dominated, both in viewership and Emmys contenders, in a way that has been effaced by paid-for channels and streaming services.

The strikes have ravaged the industry so far, putting pause on most projects until a deal is agreed for both unions, the Writers Guild of America (WAG) and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists's (SAG-AFTRA).

The writers strike is now in its 101st day, longer than the 2007-2008 stoppage, and no end is in sight.

Actor Billy Porter has even revealed he is having to sell his house in the wake of the strikes, laying bare the financial toll.

HBO is the leading nominee heading into the Emmys, with three of its series - Succession, The Last of Us, and The White Lotus - racking up 74 nominations.

But because of the dual strikes, actors and writers cannot campaign for their shows or do promotional interviews.

No host has been announced for the ceremony, which will celebrate the Emmys' diamond anniversary.

Listen to our entertainment podcast, Unscripted...