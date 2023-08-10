By Joe Wardropper, ITV News Sports Producer

Bethany England has said the Lionesses are "not defined by one player" when asked about the impact of Lauren James' red card against Nigeria.

England was speaking before Fifa announced James will be banned for two games after stamping on a opponent during England’s round of 16 win on Monday.

James has been one of the standout stars of the tournament and a key part of Sarina Weigman's side.

The ban means James could be available for the final - if the Lionesses make it that far.

The striker has already apologised to her teammates.

In response to a tweet from Alozie defending James, the Chelsea forward posted: “All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened.

“Also, for our England fans and my team-mates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience.”

Knowing James would already be missing England’s quarter-final tie with Colombia in Sydney on Saturday, England told a press conference: "She is doing good".

At the presser close to the Lionesses’ World Cup training base in Terrigal, she said: "She is disappointed with what happened on the day, and it was a split second emotional moment that happened, but we’ve got round her […] and now we wait to see what FIFA do."

Beth England told reporters that 'we're not defined by one player'

Play Brightcove video

Asked whether the wait on the ban decision was difficult for James and her teammates, England said: "We’re not defined by one player […] Ultimately, whatever decision they [Fifa] make we have to unfortunately accept that and just get on with the game and there are bigger things than just focusing on one player right now."

England, who came on as a substitute and scored a decisive penalty in the heart-stopping shoot-out against Nigeria, said the side had enjoyed a "good day’s rest" on Tuesday.

She said they were now "focused on our game on Saturday […] I think the girls are in good spirits, and we couldn’t be more excited to get going again."

In a statement released earlier this week, the FA said: "Lauren is really sorry for her actions which led to the red card and is full of remorse. It is wholly out of character for her.

“We will be supporting Lauren throughout and will be putting forward representation on her behalf. We fully respect Fifa’s disciplinary process and will not be making any further comment until after any decision has been made.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.