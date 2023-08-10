Virgin Galactic is to send its first space tourists to orbit as a plane carrying a rocket, holding passengers launched from the US on Thursday.

The crew left New Mexico Spaceport just after 3.30pm (BST) on the VSS Unity and mothership VMS Eve, in what Virgin Galactic called a "perfect take off".

The flight headed north and was carrying two pilots and four passengers.

Those onboard include a former British Olympian who bought his ticket 18 years ago and a mother-daughter duo from the Caribbean.

The mothership VMS Eve flight takes off from New Mexico Spaceport

If all goes well, Richard Branson's company will begin offering monthly trips to customers on its winged space plane, joining Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and Elon Musk's SpaceX in the space tourism business.

Virgin Galactic passenger Jon Goodwin from Newcastle-under-Lyme, who was among the first to buy a ticket in 2005, said he had faith that he would someday make the trip.

The 80-year-old athlete - he competed in canoeing in the 1972 Olympics - has Parkinson's disease and wants to be an inspiration to others.

Anastatia Mayers, Jon Goodwin and Keisha Schahaff are on-board the space plane. Credit: Virgin Galactic

He is the first Olympian and the second person with Parkinson's to go to space. “I hope it shows them that these obstacles can be the start rather than the end to new adventures," he said in a statement. Ticket prices were $200,000 (£150,000) when Goodwin signed up. The cost is now as high as $450,000 (£350,000).

He is joined by Keisha Schahaff, 46, a health coach from Antigua, and her daughter, Anastatia Mayers, 18, student at Scotland's University of Aberdeen.

The two women won their seats in a draw.

They are the first people from the Caribbean and the first mother-daughter duo to go into space.

Two pilots and the company's astronaut trainer are also on board.

Virgin Galactic's first commercial space flight took place in June. Credit: AP

It will be Virgin Galactic's seventh trip to space since 2018, and its first with a ticket-holder.

Branson, the company's founder, hopped on board for the first full-size crew ride in 2021.

Two months ago, Italian military and government researchers soared on the company's first commercial flight.

About 800 people are currently on Virgin Galactic’s waiting list, according to the company.

Virgin Galactic’s rocket ship launches from the belly of an aeroplane, not from the ground, and requires two pilots in the cockpit.

Once the plane reaches about 50,000 feet (10 miles), the space plane is released and fires its rocket motor to make the final push to just over 50 miles up.

Passengers can unstrap from their seats, float around the cabin for a few minutes and take in the sweeping views of Earth, before the space plane glides back home and lands on a runway.

Richard Branson tweeted that he was in Antigua and Barbuda to watch the flight take off.

