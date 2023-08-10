Troubled high street retailer Wilko has collapsed into administration, putting around 12,000 jobs at risk across the nation.

It comes a week after Wilko, which has about 400 shops in the UK, filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators on Thursday.

Since then the store has raced to find a buyer, but failed to secure a rescue deal.

The boss of the homeware and hardware chain Mark Jackson said: "We left no stone unturned when it came to preserving this incredible business but must concede that with regret, we’ve no choice but to take the difficult decision to enter into administration."

There are 408 Wilko stores across the UK.

Filing its notice to appoint administrators last week gave Wilko ten working days to find a buyer for all or part of the business to avoid going bust.

Having failed to do this, it's now appointed administrators.

The company, which has headquarters in Worksop, Nottinghamshire, was looking for a potential buyer and is understood to have held talks with interested parties.

Gordon Brothers, which owns the Laura Ashley brand, was reportedly among those to have held discussions over a possible rescue offers before Wilko was forced to enter into administration.

Mr Jackson said: “While we can confirm we had a significant level of interest, including indicative offers that we believe would meet all our financial criteria to recapitalise the business, without the surety of being able to complete the deal within the necessary timeframe, and given the cash position, we’ve been left with no choice but to take this unfortunate action.”

He said it the business had pressed ahead with a turnaround plan, including cost savings, which “would have delivered the most profitable Wilko ever recorded within 24 months”.

The retailer confirmed it has appointed administrators from PwC.

Last year, Wilko agreed a deal to borrow £40 million from restructuring specialist Hilco after posting significant losses.

Earlier this week the shop suspended home deliveries as it raced for a rescue deal to avoid collapse - instead shoppers were told to use click and collect services in store.

The high street store was founded in Leicester and went on to fill the demands for DIY products in the 1950’s, according to a statement released by Wilko's CEO Mr Jackson today.

Wilko created its first product range in the 1970’s and launched online shopping in the 2000’s.

