Hawaii wildfires: At last 55 dead and 1,000 feared missing

At least 55 people have been killed after "catastrophic" wildfires devastated the Hawaiian island of Maui, with potentially another 1,000 missing.

On Thursday - Friday in the UK - officials said the death toll is likely to climb further as wildfires continue.

Governor Josh Green said it has been a "heartbreaking day" and the devastation has been "catastrophic".

The historic town of Lahaina has been razed and it will take many years to rebuild, he said.

"When you see the full extent of the destruction of Lahaina it will shock you. It does appear like a bomb went off and all of those buildings virtually are going to have to be rebuilt," he said.

There are fears that up to 1,000 people could be missing, but Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said it was difficult to determine an exact number.

"Here's the challenge: There's no power. There's no internet. There's no radio coverage," he said.

The historic town of Lahaina has been destroyed. Credit: AP

As the inferno engulfed Lahiana, locals were forced to jump into the ocean to escape the smoke and the flames. The Coast Guard rescued 14 people, including two children, from the water.

Lahaina local Bosco Bae posted video on Facebook from Tuesday night that showed fire burning nearly every building on a street as sirens blared and windblown sparks flew by.

President Joe Biden declared a major disaster on Maui and pledged that the federal response will ensure that “anyone who’s lost a loved one, or whose home has been damaged or destroyed, is going to get help immediately.”

Some 11,000 people left the island on Wednesday, with at least 1,500 more expected to leave on Thursday.

The official death toll of 55 as of Thursday makes this the deadliest US wildfire since the 2018 Camp Fire in California, which killed at least 85 people.

The Hawaii toll could rise, though, as rescuers reach parts of the island that had been inaccessible due to the three ongoing fires, including the one in Lahaina that was 80% contained on Thursday, according to a Maui County news release.

“We are still in life preservation mode. Search and rescue is still a primary concern,” said Adam Weintraub, a spokesperson for Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

Search and rescue teams still won't be able to reach certain areas until the fire lines are secure and access is safe, Weintraub added.

If the death toll exceeds 61 it would make the wildfires the largest natural disaster in Hawaii's history.

In 1960, 61 people were killed after a tsunami struck the Big Island.

The president's major disaster declaration makes federal funding available to those affected by the wildfires. It can go towards grants for temporary housing and home repairs and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses.

The fires were fanned by strong winds from Hurricane Dora passing far to the south.

It's the latest in a series of disasters caused by extreme weather around the globe this summer. Experts say climate change is increasing the likelihood of such events.

